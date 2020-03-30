The change in the date of the Olympic Games will not affect the 2021 tour of South Africa, say British and Irish Lions | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML503498a3ed77effaec02c9467531059911% %MINIFYHTML503498a3ed77effaec02c9467531059912%





Warren Gatland will lead the Lions in South Africa next year, his third consecutive tour with the representative side

%MINIFYHTML503498a3ed77effaec02c9467531059913% %MINIFYHTML503498a3ed77effaec02c9467531059914%

The British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in July 2021 will not change despite a direct overlap with new dates for the Tokyo Olympics, says Lions managing director Ben Calveley.

%MINIFYHTML503498a3ed77effaec02c9467531059915% %MINIFYHTML503498a3ed77effaec02c9467531059916%

The Olympics were delayed a year due to the global coronavirus pandemic and will now begin on July 23, 2021, a day before the first of three Tests on consecutive weekends between the Lions and the Springboks world champions.

"The priority at this time should be the safety and well-being of all those affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic," said Calveley.

"We are determined to play our part in what will be an extraordinary sporting summer. There should be no direct confrontation with the Lions matches and Olympic events given the time difference between South Africa and Tokyo, so fans should not miss any action. .

"We are looking forward to a fantastic series against the world champions."

Cheslin Kolbe scored the try that secured the World Cup for the Springboks

The clash of dates will reduce options for the Springbok Sevens team that will compete in Japan, with players such as wing Cheslin Kolbe, who won bronze in Rio de Janeiro four years ago, otherwise was busy with the 15-man game.

Other players, such as forward Kwagga Smith and center Ruhan Nel, who could have hoped to form both teams, will now have to choose.

The decision to stick to the Lions tour dates, which begins on July 3 with the first of five games against provincial teams and invitees before the Opening Test on July 24, at least brings some certainty welcome to the Largest rugby attraction outside of the World Cup.

However, the World Rugby calendar has many pending question marks, with the 2020 Six Nations still to be completed and the July internationals this year under threat and likely to be eliminated.