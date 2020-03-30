OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A car collided with a group of pedestrians in East Oakland on Sunday night, killing one of them. The driver was arrested, police said.

The collisions occurred along the 5400 block of Bancroft Avenue. around 6:51 p.m., according to Oakland police. There were reports of parallel activity around the same time.

Police have not confessed if the collision was the result of Sunday night's parallel activity at at least two locations in East Oakland.

Tire tracks from the secondary exhibition activity appear at the intersection of Bancroft and Fairfax in a Google Maps image of the street, taken on an unknown date.

Information on the condition of the other three wounded was not immediately provided. The victim who died was not identified.

The driver was not identified and details of what led to the collision and his arrest were not immediately provided.

