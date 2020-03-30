The British Boxing Board of Control suspended Billy Joe Saunders' license for releasing a video that appeared to tolerate domestic violence | Boxing news





Billy Joe Saunders apologized for the video

The British Boxing Board of Control suspended Billy Joe Saunders' license after he released a video that appeared to tolerate domestic violence.

The WBO super middleweight champion was filmed working on a punching bag in a barn, advising men on how to hit their female partners if tempers flared during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a violent backlash on social media.

A statement from The BBBofC said: "The British Boxing Board of Control, after considering comments made by Billy Joe Saunders on social media, has suspended his boxing license pending a hearing under the misconduct regulation of the together, at a time and place to be confirmed as soon as possible. "

Promoter Eddie Hearn admits he was "horrified,quot; by Saunders for releasing an "idiot,quot; video that seemed to tolerate domestic violence.

Saunders has issued an apology, but Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn admits his fighter's behavior was "unacceptable."

Speaking to Talksport, Hearn said, "I haven't spoken to him. I spoke to his management team last night. I was really horrified."

It is much more unacceptable for a world champion boxer to do so. Eddie Hearn

"He was very idiotic, he was very frustrating because I know Billy well. He is a very good boy, with a very good heart. He does a lot for the community, he does a lot for charity, but occasionally he does the stupidest things. The world has changed and realized all sorts of different things, about how you should treat people.

"He is always with Billy. He spent the weekend on the NHS, delivering food packages and meeting people. He is one step forward, four steps back with Billy Joe Saunders and it is frustrating."

"He has this mindset where I am against the world. Sometimes you can have a conversation with him and say 'Bill, what are you doing?' And sometimes that can make it worse. I leave him alone now and when I talk to him, I will tell him that you are an idiot, what are you doing?

"I can only tell you that he has a good heart, he didn't mean anything in the video, but you just can't do it, especially when you're in your position. It's unacceptable for Joe Bloggs on the street to do it. He's much more unacceptable than a world champion boxer Do it.

"Thinking that you are laughing, or not laughing, young people are watching that video. People who are in abusive relationships are watching that video. You cannot do it, it is unacceptable."

Billy Joe Saunders is the WBO super middleweight champion

Saunders intends to make a donation to a domestic abuse charity and revealed that he received death threats.

"I can only withdraw it and apologize," said Saunders. Talksport. "I am going to donate £ 25,000 to support the domestic violence charity. It was silly, but it has been done and I cannot get it back."

"It was not meant to suggest 'go and hit your wife and loved ones.'

"I receive many hate mails that wish me dead, that my family and my children are dead."

"I am who I am, I will not say that I will never make another mistake in my life. I do not intend to make these mistakes intentionally, I did not have a very good education."

"I'm not doing any intentional harm to the public at all. I just turned it off because I thought it was a laugh, it clearly wasn't."