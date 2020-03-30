The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix Canada in April

%MINIFYHTML6bad91e7a55432fec69975280f24b53c11% %MINIFYHTML6bad91e7a55432fec69975280f24b53c12%

It begins to transmit: April 24

The Russo brothers have been busy the past few years organizing the last two Captain America movies and the two-part "Avengers,quot; saga, but now Joe Russo has interrupted and written the script for "Extraction," a large-scale international thriller for Netflix. Chris Hemsworth plays a black market mercenary hired to rescue the son of an incarcerated crime lord, but it turns out that doing extralegal work for violent and dishonorable men doesn't always go so well. Not long after accepting the mission, Hemsworth has to navigate a viper's nest of arms dealers and drug dealers to escort the boy to safety.

"Murder of Mercy: The Story of Cyntoia Brown,quot;

Start streaming: April 29

At the age of 16, Cyntoia Brown received a life sentence for the murder and robbery of Johnny Michael Allen, a 43-year-old man who had commissioned her to have sex in a Sonic Drive-In parking lot in Nashville, Tennessee. . Fifteen years later, she finally received a commutation from the governor, following public endorsement by high-profile figures like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and LeBron James, as well as more serious consideration of her as a victim of child sex trafficking. After his previous 2011 documentary on Brown: "Me Facing Life: Cyntoia’s Story," which was instrumental in drawing attention to the case, Daniel Birman follows it through to its conclusion with "Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story."

television

"How to fix a drug scandal,quot;

It begins to transmit: April 1st

For eight years, Sonja Farak, a former laboratory chemist from Amherst, Massachusetts, stole drugs from the evidence to fuel her own addiction. After being caught in the act, Farak was sent to prison for more than five years, but the implications of her manipulation shocked the justice system and questioned numerous convictions. Director four-part documentary series "How to Fix a Drug Scandal,quot; by director Erin Lee Carr ("At the Heart of Gold: The Gymnastics Scandal Within the United States,quot;) takes a closer look at Farak as he measures the consequences of a single The chemist's actions had in court.

‘Sunderland’ Til I Die: Season 2 ’

It begins to transmit: April 1st

British professional soccer leagues operate on a tiered system: the best teams are eligible for promotion to a better league, with the Premier League at the top, and the worst teams are candidates for relegation, making them a minor league. The gripping first season of "Sunderland,quot; Til I Die "showed the spiral effect of relegation, when a club runs out of trust and resources and can't seem to find a bottom. Representing a working class city in the north of England since 1879, Sunderland is currently in League One, the third tier of the system, and the show's second season will document his dying efforts to break out of a deep rut.

"The Archives of Innocence,quot;

It begins to transmit: April 15

Although Barry Scheck had his 15 minutes of fame as the most tenacious of O.J. Simpson's "dream team,quot; of lawyers, the biggest project of his life has been The Innocence Project, a 28-year-old initiative to exonerate people wrongly convicted through DNA testing. Scheck and Innocence Project co-founder Peter Neufeld stands in front of the camera for "The Innocence Files," a nine-episode documentary series on the road to justice for eight convicts. The series breaks down the elements that Scheck and Neufeld believe lead to unfair convictions, including tax overreach, unreliable witnesses, and mishandling of forensic evidence.

‘Middleditch and Schwartz’

It begins to transmit: April, the 21st

Comedy TV fans will recognize Thomas Middleditch as the star of "Silicon Valley,quot; and Ben Schwartz as Jean-Ralphio in "Parks and Recreation,quot; and Clyde Oberholt in "House of Lies,quot; on Showtime. But as a comedy team, Middleditch and Schwartz have become so popular that they sold Carnegie Hall last year. The two specialize in what they call "long-form improvisation," in which they take a random suggestion from the audience and put it into practice for a full hour, rather than in short snippets. The three-part special "Middleditch & Schwartz,quot; makes them take simple premises (a job interview, a final law school exam, and a wedding) to absurd and unexpected places.

& # 39; I have never & # 39;

It begins to transmit: April 27

After creating and starring in the hit comedy "The Mindy Project," which chronicles the follies of her love life, Mindy Kaling returns to television with the companion project "Never Have I Ever," a series that reflects her past as an Indian. American teenager growing up in the Massachusetts suburbs. Changing the history of the San Fernando Valley, the show stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as a fictionalized version of Kaling, caught between her parents' traditional norms and her growing interest in American culture. She also has a strong temperament that gets her in trouble.

Also of interest: "The Iliza Schlesinger Sketch Show,quot; (April 1), "Nailed It: Season 4,quot; (April 1), "Brews Brothers,quot; (April 10), "Love Wedding Repeat,quot; (April 10), "The Main Event "(April 10)," Ocean & # 39; s 8 "(April 12)," Betonrausch "(April 17)," #blackAF "(April 17)," Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1 " (April 18), "Cooked with Cannabis,quot; (April 20), "Absurd Planet,quot; (April 22), "A Secret Love,quot; (April 29).