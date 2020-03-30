The best games of 2019-20: the triple-double duel of LeBron James and Luka Doncic | NBA News

Relive all the drama of one of the best games of the 2019-20 NBA season: LeBron James and Luka Doncic engage in a triple-double duel while the Lakers last longer than the Mavs.

Los Angeles Lakers 119-110 Dallas Mavericks (OT) – Nov 1, 2019

Game leaders Los Angeles Lakers Points: LeBron James – 39

Assists: LeBron James – 16

Rebounds: LeBron James – 12 Dallas Mavericks Points: Luka Doncic – 31

Assists: Luka Doncic – 15

Rebounds: Luka Doncic – 13

LeBron James had a record of 39 points with 16 assists and 12 rebounds, while Luka Doncic finished with 31 points, 15 assists and 13 boards, while the Los Angeles Lakers outscored the Dallas Mavericks 119-110 in overtime.

According to the NBA, they became the youngest and oldest players in NBA history with double triples that included at least 30 points and 15 assists, doing so in the same game.















In the first 15-time All-Star matchup against Anthony Davis against Dallas' young European couple Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, the Slovenian star, who grew up modeling his game after James, had the 10th triple double of his career in the NBA, extending his NBA record for a player under the age of 21.

After Danny Green drained a corner three to force overtime, James had nine points in the overtime, starting with a three-point play that followed Anthony Davis' dunks in a 10-0 run that spanned the finale. of the last quarter and the beginning of returning to regulation.

The extra period was anticlimactic, but it didn't really take away the second half that preceded it.

The numbers

James connected 13 of his 23 field goal attempts, draining four of his nine attempts from a three-point range. All three of James' hits came in the second half.

Doncic's 31-point run came in 10 of 23 shots. Like James, he made 4 of 9 from behind the goal.

The performances

















What they say

Lebron James

"You never know who you can inspire on your way. For me, playing the game the right way, involving my teammates, and playing for the purity of the game, I was able to inspire a child who wasn't even in America, that's quite special.

















"Now we see what he is capable of: his ability to make plays, not only for himself but also for his teammates, his rebounds, playing for the sheer love of the game. It is a beautiful thing to watch."

Luka Doncic

"It was incredible. It was something special for me, for sure. I looked at (LeBron) as my idol. It was great for me. As I said, it was special, and it will be a day that I remember."

The impact

The victory led the Lakers to 4-1, their best start since 8-0 to open the 2010-11 season. For James, it was a statement that consolidated his role as the Lakers' chief game maker in the months that followed, as well as being a primary scoring weapon. When the 2019-20 season was suspended, James led the league in assists with 10.6 per game.

















Even in defeat, Doncic made his own statement, taking on the NBA's most famous player and proving to a national audience that he was making the leap to the MVP discussion in just his second NBA season.

A month later, he had 27 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists when Dallas took revenge on the Lakers with a 114-100 victory at the Staples Center.

