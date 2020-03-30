The Astro Slide is a 5G PDA that runs Android 10 and Linux – BGR

The Astro Slide 5G is a novel smartphone concept that can dual boot Android and Linux and features a unique slide-out full QWERTY keyboard.

Thanks to a new RockUp hinge, the Astro Slide 5G can be used as a small 6.53-inch laptop.

The PDA will be sent to sponsors only in March 2021, assuming the objective of Indiegogo's crowdfunding campaign is reached. Pre-orders for the PDA start at $ 546.

If you've ever wanted to buy a great full-screen 5G smartphone that features a built-in slide-out full QWERTY keyboard, now is your chance. The Astro Slide 5G Transformer is the device in question, a 5G PDA that seems out of place in 2020. However, there is clearly a market for this type of product, as Planet Computers made two similar devices in previous years, including the Cosmo. Communicator and Gemini PDA. The Astro Slide 5G is the natural successor to that series of devices, encompassing some of the features of its predecessors, complete with a number of notable updates.

First off, the new Pocket Computers device takes 5G out of the box, thanks to MediaTek's latest flagship processor, the Dimensional 1000. The Astro Slide also comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC connectivity.

Second, the full QWERTY keyboard has a novel "RockUp,quot; hinge mechanism. Slide the backlit keyboard all the way from under the screen to create a small laptop. If you want to add physical keyboards to smartphones, this is possibly the best compromise.

Finally, the phone runs Android 10 out of the box, but will be able to dual boot Android and Linux in the future.

Other features include a 6.53-inch screen, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, microSD support, 48-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, dual SIM support, eSIM support, fingerprint sensor, headphone jack. 3.5 mm, two USB-C ports, 4,000 mAh battery and wireless charging.

Everything seems too good to be true, for this type of device, and that's where the bad news comes in. The Astro Slide 5G will not be available. Instead, you'll have to reserve one on Indiegogo and hope that Planet Computers can meet the March 2021 release date. The company submitted its previous projects from multiple sources, so you can be trusted. However, these are not typical times, and the coronavirus outbreak can always interrupt the development and manufacturing of this pocket computer.

On the other hand, if you don't mind getting a 2020 5G phone in about a year from now, and you have $ 546 to spare, you should hurry up and make your promise. That's the current anticipated offer for the phone, which is expected to sell for $ 911 next year. If you lose it, you would have to pay at least $ 637 for the Astro Slide 5G Transformer.

The good news here is that Pocket Computer has already raised more than $ 171,000 of the $ 200,000 goal, and has 40 days to reach its goal. Fans of the company will likely make it possible soon, so the project is likely to be funded soon.