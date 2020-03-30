The 9 tips from Katherine Schwarzenegger to feel like your best self

Courtesy: Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com
Now more than ever, practicing self-care should be on your priority list.
As an advocate, animal lover and author who is always on the go, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt know how important it is to check with your mind, body and soul.
So when we had a chance to chat with Katherine, we had to order some of her favorite products regarding self-love.
An easy way is to choose a new reading! If you're looking for an inspiring book, look no further than Katherine's latest project called The gift of forgiveness.
"I hope people feel inspired to receive forgiveness in their lives after reading my book," she explained to E! Exclusive news. "There are 22 amazing and inspiring stories in this book from people I interviewed who have practiced and struggled with forgiveness in different ways. I hope someone will read their stories and feel less alone on their journey with forgiveness and I hope they feel inspired. for the people in this book to practice forgiveness. "
Katherine also recently partnered with Aerie to celebrate International Women's Day at the first AerieREAL Summit. And if what makes you happy is being cozy at home, Katherine suggests Aerie's distressed crew sweatshirt and pants to ensure maximum comfort.
Regardless of what her self-care routine looks like, Katherine reminds people everywhere to "be kind to yourself. Life is amazing and it's also difficult, so it is important to be kind to ourselves and to others. , and take time for self-care. "See more of his selections below.
Aerie Sunday Soft Distressed Crew Hoodie
This cozy sweatshirt is perfect to wear while working from home. Not to mention that it comes in eight colors. Yay for options!
Cast of Stones Soothing and Anti-Anxiety Stone Set
Katherine recommends this crystal and oil set to get in touch with her spiritual side. The crystal set includes rose quartz, blue lace agate and amazonite stones.
Free Royal Padded Bralette
A good padded bralette is essential, especially when comfort is your top priority. This bralette comes in a variety of colors and offers that feeling of being away.
