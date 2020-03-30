The & # 39; NBA 2K20 & # 39; tournament will pit elite NBA players against each other

The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has left a huge void in the lives of basketball fans, but the NBA could do something to help make quarantine a little better for everyone.

%MINIFYHTML24f01d80c5e28f7cafc33d53fe1835cf11% %MINIFYHTML24f01d80c5e28f7cafc33d53fe1835cf12%

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the NBA is planning a player-only "NBA 2K20,quot; tournament, pitting the league's best video players. The report says the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN.

The league hopes to launch the event on Friday and have some big name players to catch the attention of fans.

The idea seems to be beneficial to everyone. Players can compete from the safety of their homes and fans can see their favorite stars in their element.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA cover athlete 2K19, has a YouTube channel with his brothers ("AntetokounBros TV,quot;) where they recently played the last 2K game on a live stream. Others, like Gordon Hayward and Luka Doncic, are recognized for their work on the sticks.

MORE: Shaq Explains His "Tiger King,quot; Cameo

However, not everyone will be interested in participating. Two stars have criticized the game in recent months, criticizing the lack of realism in certain aspects of the action.

Kevin Durant, the cover athlete five years ago for NBA 2K15, tweeted his frustrations in February. Hopefully his transition defense has improved if he is going to compete in the tournament.

2k transition defense is the most frustrating thing in my life right now. – Kevin Durant (@ KDTrey5) February 22, 2020

There has been no confirmed competitor yet, but we have a feeling the Kings guard, De & # 39; Aaron Fox, will not be among them.