Texas-based company donates 'Pickle Juice' to health workers fighting the pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A local sports drink company is throwing pickle juice in the ring for frontline healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pickle Juice Company's sports drink is packed with electrolytes and is a good source of potassium and sodium, which relieves muscle cramps, according to its website.

Ideally, pickle juice will help doctors and nurses stay on their feet, suffering from dehydration and muscle cramps.

“The global pandemic we are fighting has led us to reevaluate how we can better impact the community through our partnership approach. Many health care workers, first responders, and other essential employees have filled their shoes with aspirational inspiration, and our goal is to try to give them back what we can, "said The Pickle Juice Company vice president of global sales and marketing Filip Keuppens.

Keuppens said this is not the first time the company has given back to the community, either, working with "300 nonprofit charity events annually and helping to close the gender pay gap in sports."

If you are a healthcare professional whose team would benefit from some pickle juice, click here for the donation form.

The form will close on April 3 at 5 p.m.

From local businesses like Pickle Juice Company to hospitals like Cook Children’s in Fort Worth, the community has turned to social media to celebrate health professionals during this unprecedented time.

As of Sunday morning, health officials reported 49 additional positive cases of the life-threatening virus in Dallas County, bringing the total to 488.

The tenth death from COVID-19, an 80-year-old woman was also reported.

President Trump extended the national closure of thousands of companies until April 30, prolonging social distancing measures in an attempt to reduce the rapid coronavirus epidemic. Trump said the rate of new infections in the country is expected to "increase,quot; in about two weeks, but he believes the United States will be "on the road to recovery,quot; by June 1.

The country's leading epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned that COVID-19 could claim 100,000 to 200,000 American lives.

As of Monday morning, the death toll in the nation exceeded 2,500.

