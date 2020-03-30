Teenagers rob a Mexican woman live – Mexican mob beats teens! (Vine)

MTO News learned that two African-American teenagers from Los Angeles are wanted by law and by Mexican gangs.

And if the Los Angles police catch up, or the local Mexican gangs, they're in a world of trouble.

It all started on Saturday when the two teens stopped by a Mexican woman, selling corn sandwiches on the side of the road. The two teens attacked the immigrant woman, drowned her, and then stole her money.

And the two suspected thieves broadcast the theft live on IG Live. Here is the video of the robbery (the warning contains graphic content)

Well, the video of the robbery went viral, and MTO News learned that the main Mexican gang in Los Angeles, the Mexican mafia, allegedly put a "green light,quot; or hit on the two suspected thieves.

Internet detectives quickly got to work, claiming to have discovered the address of the two teens in the video, who allegedly robbed the woman. And shooters for the local Mexican gang stopped at the house where the teens are believed to live.

One of the shooters actually was streamed live while driving through his home, with a gun and preparing for a car ride:

Later, the shooters returned and allegedly fired two shots at the house. It is not known if the two teens were home at the time.

Starting this morning, MTO News can report that the two teens are running away from the police and gangs.

Here is an interview of the woman who was robbed. The interview is conducted in Spanish, but the woman claims that she is scared and traumatized by the robbery.