TCF Center to become makeshift hospital – Up News Info Detroit

– Governor Gretchen Whitmer quickly agreed to use the TCF Center. Michigan, especially Detroit and the surrounding communities, has been one of the most affected states. He had nearly 5,500 cases of coronavirus on Sunday and 132 deaths. Detroit residents account for about 30% of cases.

"The terrible situation in Detroit is getting worse by the minute," Whitmer said on CNN.

Henry Ford Health System said it had 507 patients in five hospitals as of Sunday morning. Beaumont Health, which has eight hospitals, said it was treating 810 people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 210 others awaiting test results.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

Whitmer signed an order Sunday night suspending the transfer of inmates to jails from county jails until the risk of viruses in jails is reduced.

VICTIMS

Family members said they suspect that State Representative Isaac Robinson, a Detroit Democrat, died Sunday as a result of the coronavirus.

It is "another reminder of how we should all do our part to protect ourselves and each other in these difficult times," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who called Robinson's death a "devastating loss."

At least three clergymen have died from COVID-19. Auxiliary Bishop Robert Smith Sr. and Pastor Kevelin Jones, both of the Flint area, and Pastor Myron Lett of Detroit were leaders in the Church of God in Christ, according to the church's regional office.

"I thought about the world of this dear and generous man," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said of Jones.

Smith's family announced his death on Facebook: "What we know about the new coronavirus is that no one is immune to it."

Western Michigan University said Bassey Offiong, a Detroit student who was ready to graduate, died.

WHITMER VS. TRIUMPH

Whitmer, a Democrat, was asked on NBC's "Meet The Press,quot; about criticism of President Donald Trump, who has referred to her as inept. She said she has repeatedly spoken to Vice President Mike Pence about Michigan's needs and that she has a good relationship with federal agencies.

"We are not enemies to each other. The enemy is the virus. And it is spreading. And it is taking American lives," said the governor.

HOLD THE MUSTARD

A popular hot dog stand in Grand Haven near Lake Michigan is closing until Whitmer gives the go-ahead for all businesses to reopen. The reason: People drive long distances, which is not essential under the governor's order to "stay home, stay safe."

"If I could only serve Tri-Cities residents safely, it would be obvious, but I'm not verifying the IDs.… So, stay safe and if the kids get bored, give them a rake!” The owner of Pronto Pups Carl Nelson wrote on Facebook.

