Tammy Rivera, Waka Flocka Flame's wife, hits back at critics who question her worth as a woman

The star of & # 39; Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka & # 39; She shares evidence of the sacrifice she made for her husband in the past when she silences those who hate her by making negative comments about her wife.

Waka Flocka's Flame& # 39; wife Tammy Rivera she doesn't let people judge her worth as a woman. The singer / fashion designer responded to some online critics who made negative comments about her wife.

Demonstrating that she made sacrifices for the rapper in the past, the 33-year-old woman posted a screenshot from a 2017 news article about her testimony on behalf of her husband who helped her dodge the gun charges. She wrote on Twitter: "Don't talk to me about being a real WIFE! I have mines out of time! He knows what's up! #Tammyandwaka #WTF".

The television personality also calmed her enemies, "Enough is enough! It's crazy how many women can talk about me instead of saying … Damn it, Tammy, I know you've been through a lot, just work to improve instead of this miserable old woman the winches prefer to say that I am not worthy of being a wife / woman !! Damn it lmao ".

Many people have posted messages of support for Tammy, with a writing: "People are angry because you are honest with your sex, it takes a lot to go to television and show your TRUE myself. While others are exposed every day, They try * to * keep it a secret or pretend to have it all together. It's still beautiful. "

Another tweeted: "Women with their opinions are the ones who have never been in a position to be a & # 39; wife & # 39; and a & # 39; mother & # 39; … not a rulebook on both. So how is someone going to say what's right and what's wrong? You're doing the best you can feel and that's all that matters! "

A third fan defended her, "It can only be you. You set the tone for yourself. Everyone and everything else will fit in. You are a solid woman who has been through a lot but you don't let situations consume you. You are a great incredible position "

Tammy then replied to those who had been supporting her: "For all the women who have abandoned me, Ans tweeted to me that she motivated me and prayed. I appreciate it! I am not perfect. God knows, but I love my family until DEATH. And I get tough every day for all of them! No matter how much they talk, they know I will die for them without asking questions! "

Tammy and Waka share their married life in the reality series "Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka", which airs every Thursday on WE TV.