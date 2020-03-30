Tamar Braxton shows off her hilarious version of the viral #SavageChallenge

Roommates, celebrities (just like the rest of us) are finding creative ways to pass the time as the country continues to be quarantined. Tamar Braxton decided to use his spare time to try out the popular # SavageChallenge, and in true Tamar style, he made it his in a hilarious way.

One of the most popular viral challenges at the moment is the # SavageChallenge, and celebrities and ordinary people have had fun posting their videos doing their interpretations of the challenge nonstop.

Tamar Braxton finally decided the time was right for her to give her fans an idea of ​​what the #SavageChallenge looks like when she takes over. The result was fun and hilarious … as Tamar is often known to be.

She captioned her video with this:

“The only part I had was the unpleasant part. I need DWTS again because now I'm Becky. "

As previously reported, Tamar has just released her new single "Crazy Kind Of Love,quot; from the soundtrack of the upcoming movie, "True To The Game 2," which she also stars in.

"Crazy Kind of Love,quot; features an interpolation from Whitney Houston's Grammy-winning classic "Saving All My Love for You," as Tamar sings about being openly romantically involved with a man who is irresistible to her.

As for her role in "True To The Game 2,quot;, Tamar stars as Ariana in the sequel to the 2017 movie, which will be released soon. She also released a music video for "Crazy Kind Of Love,quot; and features a special appearance by her boyfriend David.

Roommates, what are you doing with this?