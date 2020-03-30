Tamar Braxton just killed the TikTok challenge "Wild,quot; with his epic dance moves: his viral video gets reactions from Tiny Harris and Megan Thee Stallion

Tamar Braxton decided to turn the famous TikTok "Wild,quot; challenge into a Mortal Kombat dance. There is a viral challenge that has delighted fans who are quarantined due to the coronavirus.

Talented dancer Keara Wilson of the Sophistication Dance Company and entertainer at Madison Comprehensive High School is the one who came up with the fun and sexy concept using a hip-hop song by Texas woman Megan Thee Stallion.

Tamar and a long list of people, including Tiny Harris and T.I.'s daughter, Heiress Harris, have participated in the challenge.

Tamar, in pajamas, without a bra and without makeup, had a picnic with the challenge that received responses from Tiny and Megan Thee Stallion.

Tiny said, "Gurl what! I thought you were about to cut karate with someone at first !! I love it! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽"

Megan Thee Stallion added: "Everyone please someone please go teach my older sister dance dance @tamarbraxton #savagechallenge."

Tamar replied, "Sister, 🤣🤣🤣🤣😩😩😩😩 I can't catch him ️."

A commenter laughed and said, "The sister couldn't wait for that nasty part to appear, and she was READY to blow that up! Ese That start seemed like a combination of a Mortal Combat karate match and that dance that Nick Cannon was doing at Love Don & # 39; t Cost A Thing! 😂😂😂 Get loose @tamarbraxton! 💯 "

This person explained: “😂💀 Your first move, I thought you were doing karate hahaha 🙌🏽, but you tried it girl! More than I did 😂😂, The Mortal Combat moved at first 🤣. We love you girl. 🤣🤣 "

This follower said to Tamar: “Nighaaaaaa. When it hit Mortal Kombat moving wild, I LOST IT 😫😂😫😂 I love this 😂❤️. It reminds me of seasons 1 and 2 of BFV. Crazy and wild Tamar lol. That whoa was giving me the vibes of Charlie's Angels. 😂🤣😂🤣😂 "

This social media user wrote: “It seems like Tamar's high key could be a wicked one to wake up to! 🤔 Scream at her, buddy! I thought Tamar was about to hit us. 🤣😍 "

This sponsor shared: "This challenge has proven to be wild or tragic. Nothing in between."

Another commenter wrote, "Someone said she hit the deadly combat mood in the wild word, and I can't see it 😂😂 I'm screaming."

Tamar always wins no matter what.



