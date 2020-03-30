Talking points: Bethesda hospital nurse describes her work at treatment facility COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – One of the steps Fairview Health took to prepare for the pandemic was to turn Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul into a COVID-19 treatment center.

At Tonight's Talking Points, Esme Murphy spoke to a nurse who works there.

Until a few weeks ago, Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul housed more than 40 long-term acute care patients. But with the threat of COVID-19 approaching, Fairview Health Services turned Bethesda into a COVID-19 treatment facility, with specially designed negative airflow rooms and space for all the special equipment needed to protect health workers.

That facility is now operational, treating patients with COVID-19. Emily Allen is a critical care nurse who has been assigned to Bethesda. She was invited to Up News Info Sunday Morning and described what it was like to enter the facility.

"I stopped just before I entered that room and you feel like there is no going back, you go in there and take care of the patient as best you can in any situation," Allen explained. "I just pray that we have enough equipment to continue to safely care for these patients."

Allen, a mother of three young children, says there is a lot of protective gear right now. He also says he is taking extraordinary precautions, changing his clothes completely before putting on his protective gear and taking it off, so that what he wears in the COVID unit never goes home.