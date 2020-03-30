Tacko Fall talks about his trip from Africa in "60 minutes,quot;

Celtics rookie Tacko Fall appeared in "60 Minutes,quot; Sunday night to speak about his experience being drafted out of Africa at the age of 16, and the grim world of human trafficking designed to bring young basketball players to the United States.

Fall's path finally worked despite some drawbacks with his visa, but for many other teens, they find themselves trapped in a world of middlemen seeking to prey on teens and hope to reach the top in the NBA.

Fall, 7-foot-5, who was born and raised in Senegal, immigrated to the United States from Dakar. He said the men who negotiated his agreement to come to the United States "tried,quot; to do the right thing for him, even though there were issues with his I-20 student visa en route, leaving his gaming status in jeopardy. in a moment .

"For some reason, there was a problem with the school I was going to," he recalled. "If you don't go to the school you were supposed to go to, that school can cancel your (student visa). Once they cancel your I-20, then you will be here illegally."