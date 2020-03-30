Super League at 25: memories of Eddie Hemmings | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML48aea212e503e67aa9b095a93cf26c5811% %MINIFYHTML48aea212e503e67aa9b095a93cf26c5812%









Eddie Hemmings shares his memories of the first night of the Super League in 1996 in Paris

To celebrate the 25 seasons of the Super League, Eddie Hemmings joined Sky Sports News to remember the first game and the evolution of the competition since 1996.

Hemmings Sky Sports & # 39; The long-standing "voice of the rugby league,quot; was in the comment box with Mike & # 39; Stevo & # 39; Stephenson for the opening game of the sports summer era between Paris Saint-Germain and Sheffield Eagles in March 1996.

Here are his memories of that night at Stade Charlety, the impact the video referee has had on the Super League, and his thoughts on the expansion …

The first game

Highlight of the inaugural Super League clash when Paris Saint-Germain faced Sheffield Eagles

The Super League era began with a bang when newcomer Paris Saint-Germain began with a 30-24 win over Sheffield at Stade Charlety in front of more than 17,000 fans.

That first year of the summer rugby league began just a month after the final winter campaign had ended, with Hemmings and Stevo flying to Paris for opening night.

Looking back, it remains a memorable occasion for the man who commented on the rugby league for Sky Sports from 1990 to 2019.

"The short winter season had just ended, Wigan had been crowned champion for the seventh time in a row, and then we boarded a plane and left for Paris," said Hemmings.

They all said 'rugby league in Paris? It will never work! & # 39 ;, But my word did it Eddie Hemmings

"Everyone was saying 'Rugby League in Paris? It will never work!' But my word did it.

"There were over 17,000 there that night and Paris Saint-Germain beat the Sheffield Eagles. It was a great game and a great occasion."

The impact of the video ref

The new era of the rugby league brought with it an innovation that would have a great impact on the sport and continues to generate debate to this day in the video referee.

He first went into action during the clash between PSG and Sheffield to judge whether Fred Banquet had scored for the home team, with referee Stuart Cummings using the new technology multiple times that night.

Look at the moment when the video referee was first used in Super League

The video referee has become a mainstay of the premier rugby league in the UK and Australia, with replay technology to assist officials who are also used in a wide variety of sports, and Hemmings believes that, in Overall, it has had a positive impact.

"To start with, everyone was scratching their heads, but the most important thing we did was put the big screen on every stadium so that people in the stadiums were an integral part of the decision the video referee was making," said Hemmings. . .

"In soccer, they just put up a graph saying that the VAR decision is pending and I think it loses it a little. The important thing is that, in the rugby league, they have a natural pause where the game stops because it has stopped. scored a try or didn't score and the decision may come.

"It has become what it is today and I firmly believe that we were pioneers that night. I am not going to say that it worked perfectly, because there has been controversy, but the video referee has certainly worked for the rugby league."

I'm not going to say it has worked perfectly, because there has been controversy, but the video referee has certainly worked for the rugby league. Eddie Hemmings

Super League dreams of expansion

When the Super League began, teams in other major European cities were forecast to join those of the traditional heart of the sport in competition alongside Paris Saint-Germain.

However, those predictions were not fulfilled and the PSG club withdrew at the end of the 1997 season. However, there is an established French presence in the league now in the form of Catalan dragons based in Perpignan.

Celtic crusaders on the Welsh side have also come and gone for the past 25 seasons, but the sport is looking to North America with Toronto Wolfpack winning the Super League promotion for 2020 and more teams showing interest in joining the British professional setup. .

"The rugby league has faced great problems since its inception in 1895, it is a sport that has innovated and was never afraid to experiment," said Hemmings.

Paris Saint-Germain failed to build on her positive start in Super League

"He certainly experimented in 1996, News Corporation money helped and a lot of money was thrown into the Super League on both sides of the world."

"We have Catalans Dragons, we have Toronto Wolfpack, we have Ottawa going into (League One) every time the next season starts and there's also talk of New York."

"The game accepts change, is never afraid to try and sometimes fails and sometimes succeeds. It has succeeded in France, there is no doubt about that, and I will never forget that night."