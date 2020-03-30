Summer games amid the coronavirus pandemic: Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6b5f8c1024615b8105730b2fd191663511% %MINIFYHTML6b5f8c1024615b8105730b2fd191663512%

ABC has canceled The Bachelor: Summer Games spin-off due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The network has disconnected the program after the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, which moved to 2021.

The show, which was never officially announced, aired against NBC game coverage and would be somewhat similar to The Bachelor: Winter Games, which aired in 2018 in conjunction with the Winter Olympics.

The Bachelor: Summer Games was configured to present ex Single Y Bachelorette party Contestants from all over the world and watch them compete in challenges as well as find love. The 2018 winter version also featured special appearances by figure skaters such as Tai Babylon, Randy Gardner, and Nancy Kerrigan.

This occurs when ABC is also dealing with the closure of production in High school. The show was slated to begin production before a premiere in May, but was closed to the pandemic.

A bright spot of light for Bachelor Nation fans is the fact that the musical spin-off The Bachelor: Listen to your heart will air next month. The show, which follows 20 single men and women, talented musicians, or people whose lives and work revolve around music, seeking love through music, singing familiar songs, both individually and as a couple, will launch on April 13th.