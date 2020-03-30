Sue Perkins to Host Netflix Travel Show – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLc69628457550a8251c3e84d1a8beb4a611% %MINIFYHTMLc69628457550a8251c3e84d1a8beb4a612%

EXCLUSIVE: Sue Perkins, the British television presenter who helped turn The Great British Bake at a national institution, he embarks on a travel program for Netflix after undertaking similar trips for the BBC.

The Up News Info may reveal that the station, actress, and writer will travel Latin America for the documentary series, to be shot by British producer Rumpus Media.

The show has the working title. Perfectly legal and will cover countries such as Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil. Filming has taken place in the series, although it is unclear if it was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Perkins is one of the UK's most established television names, often appearing as part of a double act with Mel Giedroyc. The couple's newest project is the comedy Sky. Hitmen, produced by Tiger Aspect.

Perkins has also been on a series of solo travel adventures for BBC One, including The Ganges With Sue Perkins and last year Japan with Sue Perkins, both made by Welsh producer Folk Films.

Perkins will be known to Netflix viewers through The Great British Bake, entitled The great British pastry show in the U.S. His other performance concerts include hosting game of Thrones studio show Thronecast to heaven

Rumpus is shaped when it comes to travel diaries. The production company, which is part of Keshet-backed Greenbird, does The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan for the BBC The Perkins project represents Rumpus' first Netflix commission.