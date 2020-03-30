Stephon Marbury works to donate 10 million masks to New York City health workers

Stephon Marbury is reportedly working hard to get 10 million masks from China to New York to help healthcare workers in the state.

Over the weekend, officials said the state only has a week of supplies until they run out. New York is currently the epicenter of the coronavirus. So far, more than 50,000 New Yorkers have been diagnosed with the disease, with more than 200 deaths.

Marbury told the New York Post that she contacted a supplier in China to sell the masks for $ 2.75 each, a bargain since they generally cost more than $ 7.

"At the end of the day, I'm from Brooklyn," Marbury told the Post. "This is something close and dear to my heart about being able to help New York."

Marbury added: "I have a family there on Coney Island, a lot of family … that is affected by this, so I know how important it is for people to have masks during this time."