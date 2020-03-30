Sports Q: Who is your least favorite professional soccer player?

Welcome to Sports Q from Boston.com, our daily conversation, started by you and chaired by Chad Finn, on a compelling topic in Boston sports. This is how it works: send questions to Chad via Twitter, Facebook and email. He will choose one each day of the week to respond, then we will bring the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop several times a day to navigate. But you handle the conversation.

Who is your least favorite professional soccer player of all time?

Today we are going to be negative, huh? I agree with that, and my answer came immediately. I think it's also the only correct answer for Patriots fans: Jack Tatum. The Raiders' grimy safety paralyzed Patriots wide receiver Darryl Stingley with a cheap shot during an August 1978 preseason game, and he never apologized or was kind afterward. It was beyond a sports rivalry with him. It was personal. It was disgusting.

Now, leaving Tatum's obvious choice aside and keeping him as you felt about someone as a soccer player, I'll allow more options there. I guess it could also be someone who doesn't like him on the team he supports. I wasn't a huge fan of Deion Sanders during his Prime Time youth, though I liked him quite a bit over the years, especially as a baseball player for the Braves. Not much of a Ben Roethlisberger guy right now. But for me, the only real answer is Tatum.

What does everyone think? Who is your least favorite professional soccer player of all time? I'll hear you in the comments.