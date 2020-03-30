Sports Illustrated supports more layoffs, this time caused by coronavirus

Sports Illustrated was hit with layoffs on Monday, its publisher announced, in the wake of the sports shutdown and the general economic slowdown caused by the new coronavirus. Six percent of SI editorial staff will be fired, the editor said.

In a memo sent to staff, Maven CEO James Heckman wrote that due to dramatic reductions in advertising revenue and digital traffic, the company predicted a $ 30 million reduction in revenue by 2020. "During this transformation accelerated, we must manage our operating budget carefully, "he wrote.

Among those fired from SI are editor and writer Jack Dickey, who tweeted the news. According to a member of the Sports Illustrated team, at least six editorial employees were part of the cuts, as well as at least one employee from the commercial side. In a call to all hands, Heckman noted that the unprecedented cancellation of sports due to the global pandemic could not have been anticipated.

Employees acknowledged that was true, although several said they were confused why the company was unable to implement wage cuts, as BuzzFeed recently did, or permits, that the owner of the Gannett newspaper network announced Monday. Other employees expressed concern about how the remaining staff could continue to produce the monthly print magazine. One also noted that the company was in union negotiations and that the organizing committee did not receive any warning about the management's layoffs. Another said three female staff members were part of the editorial cuts, leaving a predominantly male newsroom with less diversity.

The hit is the latest for a shaky media brand that for decades was the standard bearer for sports journalism. Maven, a digital platform that publishes SI, Jim Cramer's financial publication The Street, and a constellation of other websites, bought the publication rights to SI last year. As part of the deal with the editor of Meredith Corp. magazine, about 40 editorial employees, about a third of the staff, were fired.

Employees across the Maven network have been cautious with Maven's underlying financial health and management. Last month, the company's monthly checks to its national network of contract writers were issued late, and several of those writers were concerned about how the sports hiatus would affect them. Featured with those concerns by The Washington Post last week, Heckman described them as "pretty dumb,quot; in an email. "We are a $ 150 million business, we continue to forecast a profitable year and our traffic continues to increase," he wrote then.

Sports Illustrated was not the only sports publication to feel the pain of gaming and announced cuts. The popular baseball website FanGraphs announced Monday morning that without the baseball season, its traffic had dropped dramatically, as had ad revenue. The site suspended the publication of another website under its administration, The Hardball Times, fired all contributors and solicited donations to help maintain the site and the jobs of the 10 full-time staff members.

"As of March 12, after the announcement that it would be postponed on Opening Day, we have seen a sharp decrease in traffic to our site that has led to a correspondingly dramatic decrease in revenue," wrote the CEO and founder. David Appleman in an open letter. “We are a small company. We are confident in the revenue generated by site traffic. "

