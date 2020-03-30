Spike Lee publishes script for Jackie Robinson's unproduced biopic

%MINIFYHTML71fbb482120f7c44e370634ecb96e1ba11% %MINIFYHTML71fbb482120f7c44e370634ecb96e1ba12%

Instagram

To keep fans entertained during the ongoing coronavirus blockade, the filmmaker & # 39; BlacKkKlansman & # 39; reveals that it comes from a & # 39; dream project & # 39; that he had planned to do with Denzel Washington.

Up News Info –

Spike lee excited baseball and movie fans alike on Sunday, March 30, scripting their undoing Jackie robinson Movie available online.

The director uploaded the 159 pages of his script on social media to keep fans entertained during the ongoing coronavirus blockade.

%MINIFYHTML71fbb482120f7c44e370634ecb96e1ba13% %MINIFYHTML71fbb482120f7c44e370634ecb96e1ba14%

"Hello everyone, I hope you are safe at home," Spike started a video message, explaining that his "Jackie Robinson Biopic" was a "dream project" that he had planned to do with Denzel Washington in the mid-1990s, but "Denzel said he was too old" and the project failed.

%MINIFYHTML71fbb482120f7c44e370634ecb96e1ba15% %MINIFYHTML71fbb482120f7c44e370634ecb96e1ba16%

"I took this script out of the vault and I'd like to share it with you …" Lee told fans in the video he filmed at his Brooklyn, New York home. "This is a great American story. I hope you enjoy it. If you don't, it's fine too. It's never done, but I wanted to share this script with you. Be sure! Be sure! Social distancing! Peace."

<br />

The time was perfect for baseball fans to miss out on their favorite sport: The American season was slated to begin on March 26, but the coronavirus pandemic forced league bosses to postpone all games. It is unclear when the baseball season will begin.