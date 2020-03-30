Spain tightens restrictions when the third week of confinement begins | News from Spain

Granada, Spain – Spain's uphill fight against the coronavirus showed worryingly few signs of relief on Monday, as government officials confirmed that 12,298 health workers had been infected by the virus and that the country's total number of cases, 85,195, now is greater than that of China.

As Spain progresses to its third week of closure, with more restrictions on non-essential workers to be applied on Tuesday, the number of daily deaths from coronavirus decreased slightly compared to the previous 24 hours, compared to the record total of Sunday from 838 to 812. Percentage Similarly, the increase in new recorded cases of coronavirus appears to be slowing down a bit as well.

But the medical resources to combat the pandemic are widely reported to be running dangerously low in some areas. On Monday, the Spanish newspaper El País published data indicating that hospital intensive care units in eight of the 17 autonomous regions of Spain are already full. And it is feared that any slowdown in the rate of infections will come too late.

As for the large number of infected health workers, "this is possibly the most alarming news of all," said José Hernández, an assistant professor of sociology and a specialist in social health policy at the University of Córdoba.

Exclusive: inside the hospital fighting against the coronavirus in Spain (3:01)

"It indicates that they do not have sufficient resources to combat it or that the measures to avoid contagion are not sufficiently applied because the staff is very overburdened with cases," he told Al Jazeera. "Or, as I'm afraid, both."

"The health system is overwhelming and the staff-to-patient ratio is much lower than desirable."

In what runs the risk of becoming a vicious circle, "this will lead to an increasingly precarious health system because staff working in areas like intensive care are specialized."

"And if they are the most infected, then bringing in foreign medical personnel and medical students in their final year," as the Spanish authorities have proposed, "seems like good news."

"But they will need time to adjust to work here, and that may contribute to a larger service deficit," says Hernández.

Unconfirmed reports on Monday suggested that conditions for patients and staff at the new 5,000-bed field hospital that opened last week at Madrid's gigantic IFEMA shopping center were, in some cases, dangerously precarious.

The data also suggests that the number of health workers affected by the coronavirus already accounts for about 14 percent of all cases.

That is much higher than in Italy, the European country initially most affected by the coronavirus, but where, as of March 29, official figures showed that the number of infected healthcare workers was less than nine percent.

Neighboring Portugal, which has approximately 20 percent of the Spanish population, has 853 infected medical personnel. Spain's current total is more than 12 times that number.

In China, too, there seems to be a general acceptance of containment measures, while here, a number of strategies for passive resistance are emerging. José Hernández, University of Córdoba.

Hernández cautions that, given the collection of data with very different criteria in different countries, it is difficult to establish real comparisons between, for example, China and the United States. In Europe, he points to Italy as the best point of reference for Spain, because "the health system there is very similar, as is the education of health workers, and socially we are not that different either."

"In China, too, there seems to be general acceptance of confinement measures, while here, a number of strategies for passive resistance are emerging."

While Spain's director of emergency health services, Fernando Simon, who has been the public face of the government's handling of the pandemic so far, tested positive for coronavirus, the country is preparing for an intensified state of emergency that will begin on Tuesday.

With the closure of Spain since March 14, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Saturday that all non-essential economic services would be suspended for two weeks.

The tighter blockade, initially planned to start Monday, was partially delayed in the last minute to give companies more time to prepare, a move Hernandez argues does little to increase the public's faith in government planning.

"Beyond the decision itself, the way it was announced so quickly could make people think they are not being fully informed of the real situation. But some may also wonder, if they were largely following government instructions earlier why these new measures has to be taken at all. "