Southwest Airlines pays tribute to healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic

Southwest Airlines is honoring our nation's medical professionals.
On Sunday, the airline shared a poignant message on social media that honored the "brave souls,quot; who flew in from Atlanta, Georgia, to aid the coronavirus relief efforts in New York City. In a post shared by the official Southwest Airlines Instagram account, several health professionals can be seen sitting inside a Southwest plane and raising their hands as they prepare for takeoff.
"While many of us continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knows what is happening like our medical professionals," the publication reads. "These brave souls struggle amid tremendous risk and exposure, constantly putting the needs of others above their own."
"His selfless sacrifice is a beacon of light during such a dark time in our world, and no amount of gratitude and praise would suffice," the message continues. "Because of their courage, our family, our friends, our coworkers, our neighbors, and more have a chance to fight."
In honor of the sacrifice of healthcare professionals, the message reads: "More than a dozen Atlanta healthcare professionals answered the call last Friday to serve in New York. This photo represents it all: courage, courage and sacrifice. If it were easy, everyone would do it, but we know that is not the case. Fortunately, this group and many others do it every day, and for that we are always grateful and indebted to them. "
"So, to all first responders, medical professionals, healthcare workers and anyone else on the front line today and every day to keep us safe, thank you," the post concludes.
In the past few weeks, several celebrities have made charitable contributions to provide medical workers with the resources they need to fight the coronavirus. Stars like Rihanna, Ralph Lauren, Arnold schwarzenegger and more donated to aid in global relief efforts.
After learning that there was a shortage of masks in New York City hospitals, Christian Siriano and his team volunteered to produce protective masks for medical workers. As the Catwalk Project star, fellow designer Kerby Jean-Raymond He transformed his New York City office into a donation center for N95 masks and latex gloves for medical personnel.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
