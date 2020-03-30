Southwest Airlines pays tribute to healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic

Southwest Airlines is honoring our nation's medical professionals.

On Sunday, the airline shared a poignant message on social media that honored the "brave souls,quot; who flew in from Atlanta, Georgia, to aid the coronavirus relief efforts in New York City. In a post shared by the official Southwest Airlines Instagram account, several health professionals can be seen sitting inside a Southwest plane and raising their hands as they prepare for takeoff.

"While many of us continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knows what is happening like our medical professionals," the publication reads. "These brave souls struggle amid tremendous risk and exposure, constantly putting the needs of others above their own."

"His selfless sacrifice is a beacon of light during such a dark time in our world, and no amount of gratitude and praise would suffice," the message continues. "Because of their courage, our family, our friends, our coworkers, our neighbors, and more have a chance to fight."