Sophie Brussaux jokes about the reason her son with Drake has blonde hair in a hilarious post!

Drake's baby mom Sophie Brussaux took to social media to share even more cute photos of her son, 2-year-old Adonis, after the rapper finally introduced the offspring to the world in a previous post. Also, while people are still freaked out by her blue eyes and beautiful blonde hair, the proud mother just had to joke about how Adonis ended up with those features, golden hair in particular!

Just a few hours after Drake debuted with her son online, Sophie also stepped forward to show the boy even more, to the happiness of many fans who still can't get over how cute he is!

%MINIFYHTML3e5a4afb2e7e7fba93052181cb166c1d11% %MINIFYHTML3e5a4afb2e7e7fba93052181cb166c1d12%

Along with the photos with Adonis, she wrote: ‘Thanking God every day for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish you all very much, to stay safe and positive, sending many positive vibes to the world. "

Then, seeing that many fans noticed that little Adonis looks a lot like Drake's mother, Sophie decided to make a joke about the reason why her son and Drake's are blond.

See this post on Instagram Viv "Vivons heureux, vivons caches,quot; … mais un peu d’amour dans ce monde de brutes, ça fait du bien. Je remercie Dieu tous les jours pour ma merveilleuse famille et mes amis, qui sont aussi ma famille même sans partager le même sang, et je vous souhaite à tous autant de bonheur et d & # 39; amour, by garder vos proches dans votre cœur en cette période difficile, qui aura une fin, in ressortira tous plus forts. King Thanking God every day for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish you all very much, stay safe and positive, sending many positive vibes to the world mundo. PS: all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired … but Adonis's parents are really blonde 😱😂 A post shared by Sophie Brussaux (@sophieknowsbetter) on March 30, 2020 at 9:50 a.m. PDT

The mother posted a hilariously badly tweaked version of a swirl-headed Champagne Daddy and in the caption she wrote: "All this time, you thought (Drake) was dark-haired … but Adonis's parents are really blonde. "

Ad %MINIFYHTML3e5a4afb2e7e7fba93052181cb166c1d80% %MINIFYHTML3e5a4afb2e7e7fba93052181cb166c1d80%

Previously, Drake not only finally introduced his son to the world, but also wrote a long sweet letter along with the first two photos, writing in part: 'What's most important to you right now is connecting to your own light. inside. When the mind begins to think too much or fear, immediately shift your attention to something bright. No matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always choose to break free from the wheel of suffering and panic and open yourself up. "Aww …



Post views:

0 0