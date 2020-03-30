Sony delays almost its entire line of movies until next year

%MINIFYHTML5431c10f1d66851dbab164ed502dc97811% %MINIFYHTML5431c10f1d66851dbab164ed502dc97812%

Sony is the latest film studio to announce major changes to its release list due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as reported by Variety. Tentpole movies like Unexplored, Ghostbusters: BeyondY Peter Rabbit 2 everyone is seeing long delays leaving Kevin Hart Paternity as the only major title on Sony's 2020 calendar, and that was brought forward to October from January.

The next third Marvel Cinematic Universe Spiderman the film seems unaffected; he Far from home the sequel's release date was already set on July 16, 2021. Sony's planned movies for July 2020, Ghostbusters: Beyond and Jared Leto Morbid, both moved to next March.

Greyhound – TBD (from 06/12/2020)

Paternity – 10/23/2020 (from 01/15/2021)

Peter Rabbit 2: The Fugitive – 01/15/2021 (from 08/07/2020)

Ghostbusters: Beyond – 03/05/2021 (from 07/10/2020)

Morbid – 03/19/2021 (from 07/31/2020)

Unexplored – 10/08/2021 (from 03/05/2021)

Untitled Sony / Marvel – TBD (from 08/10/2021)

Sony's drastic schedule changes suggest the company doesn't see a reopening of theaters this summer. Other studios have made more cautious adjustments: Warner Bros, for example, moved Wonder Woman 1984 through August 14 from its scheduled release date of June 5. Disney & # 39; s Mulan has been indefinitely delayed, while the new James Bond movie No time to die it is now scheduled for November.