Sony and Michael Bay agree to the terms of the general film and television agreement – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Bay has established its Bay Films in a multi-year first-look agreement with Sony Pictures to produce film and television projects. The agreement was being worked on and was carried out mainly in January, before the town closed. Last week saw the first auction for fresh movies with Ryan Gosling's attached adaptation of Ave Maria Project, the novel by The Martian author Andy Weir who won MGM. This is the first general film / TV deal to begin since then, as the business hopefully begins to show signs of life.

Deal puts Bay back in the studio where he made his directorial debut in the 1995s. Bad boys. He repeated as director of the sequel, and in the last installment, Bad Boys For LifeYou can see him at the end of the cameo as a wedding MC.

%MINIFYHTML28abe12865757108e9b356afa0dbe7bf11% %MINIFYHTML28abe12865757108e9b356afa0dbe7bf12% Related story Netflix sets release date for Ryan Reynolds-Michael Bay Action Feature & # 39; 6 Underground & # 39;

Bay recently directed Netflix 6 underground, which he also produced through his Bay Films banner. The big-budget action movie approaches 100 million views of member households, the platform's second-most-watched movie release in 2019.

Bay will next direct the joint drama for Sony Pictures. Black five, based on his original idea, with Top Gun: MaverickEhren Kruger writes the script. He previously directed and was an executive producer on Paramount’s Transformers franchise, and served as a franchise producer The purge for Universal and A peaceful place for Paramount

On the television side, Bay is an executive product of Amazon's highest-rated series, Jack Ryan by Tom Clancy with A peaceful placeJohn Krasinski is the protagonist. He was previously an executive producer on the TNT dramatic action drama series The last shipand the Starz! Serie Black candles, each of which ran for five seasons. Bay is also an executive producer on the anthology series. The purge for USA Network. Bay worked on those franchises and series with Brad Fuller and Andrew Form under the Platinum Dunes banner. Fuller and Form took off to launch Fully Formed Entertainment with a deal at Paramount. Now Bay will see through his next chapter on Sony.

Bay is represented by WME and attorney Robert Offer.