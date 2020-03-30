Somali Governor Killed in Suicide Bomb Attack in Shabab | News

%MINIFYHTML7fa8ee304d5bbc727bd36c3dda1853c911% %MINIFYHTML7fa8ee304d5bbc727bd36c3dda1853c912%

A local official in northeast Somalia was killed in a suicide bomb blast claimed by the al-Shabab armed group, according to police and medical sources.

Abdisalan Hassan Hersi, governor of the Nugaal region, succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital in Garowe, the capital of Puntland, where the explosion occurred on Sunday.

"The doctors tried to save the governor's life, but unfortunately he died from his injuries," Mohamed Weli, a police officer in Puntland, told the AFP news agency by phone.

"He was in critical condition when he was admitted to the hospital," added Mohamed.

A source at the hospital, who did not wish to be identified, said the governor died less than an hour after being admitted to the intensive care room.

"He was seriously injured in the blast and had little chance of surviving such serious injuries," the source told AFP.

A former police commander and a civilian also injured in the blast were being treated at the hospital, officials said Monday.

Several witnesses described the attacker running to the governor's vehicle before detonating a suicide vest, causing an explosion.

Al-Shabab, an armed group linked to al Qaeda fighting to topple the internationally recognized government of Somalia, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

The group was expelled from the capital, Mogadishu, in 2011 and lost most of its strengths, but still controls large stretches of the field.