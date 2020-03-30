Smelly situation: Zdeno Chara de Bruins warns about Tuukka Rask's farts

%MINIFYHTMLc27d78be782a008539e57ec9433d967211% %MINIFYHTMLc27d78be782a008539e57ec9433d967212%

As the 2019-20 NHL season continues its hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the league has held Zoom chats to keep people involved.

During Monday's conference call at Atlantic Divison, the players were asked to name a teammate they least wanted to be quarantined with.

After thinking about it, Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara laughed a bit at naming goalkeeper Tuukka Rask, due to his smelly farts.

"You know, the way you fart, it's just, just, the smell is horrible," Chara said with a big smile. "He likes his chicken wings and after the chicken wings I sit behind him on the bus, and I have to tell you that sometimes I have to control myself."

Chara, who turned 43 on March 18 and is now in Florida with her family, also named Kevan Miller and Charlie Coyle as the players she wouldn't mind quarantining.

Despite being one of the league's oldest statesmen, the 22-year veteran is known to always be in top form.

So, of course, Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares hoped to choose Chara's brain to stay fit.

"My whole plan was to just come here and choose Zdeno's brain for what he's been doing, his longevity, and obviously what he's done in terms of fitness in the league and how legendary he is."