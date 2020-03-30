Smartphone: Global smartphone sales decreased 14% in February: report – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLc6e0271f20de772ef95a4599571c05d611% %MINIFYHTMLc6e0271f20de772ef95a4599571c05d612%

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, market demand is fragile, but global smartphone sales in February declined by just 14 percent compared to last year, showing some resistance, according to a new report.

From a supply standpoint, global smartphone shipments (sales) fell a little more, 18 percent compared to last year, but again a smaller-than-expected drop, according to Counterpoint Research.

As the coronavirus spreads like a forest fire worldwide, its impact on the tech industry is unprecedented.

The global smartphone market is very much a replacement market, which means that smartphones are a discretionary purchase.

"While people may delay shopping due to the coronavirus pandemic, especially in the early part of the crisis when disruption and uncertainty are high, they will still replace their smartphone at some point. This means that sales will not be lost completely just delayed, "said Peter Richardson, vice president and chief research officer for Counterpoint Research, in a statement.

Sales shipments, which represent the supply of smartphones, were relatively weaker, but February is a traditional low period of production, especially if it coincides with the Chinese New Year, as was the case this year.

However, China, the initial epicenter of the epidemic, showed a huge decrease of 38 percent. But it is already showing signs of a rebound.

Overall, global smartphone sales in February showed weakness in many markets as consumers became cautious.

But with the growth of online channels, we saw that sales changed from offline to online. Offline sales in China fell more than 50 percent during February.

But this drop was partially offset by stronger online sales, so the overall drop of 38% was not as severe.

"While China and South Korea are gradually recovering, the worst is far from over for many other parts of the world," said Jene Park, a senior analyst at Counterpoint.

In terms of the competitive landscape, the demand for Samsung smartphones remained stable due to the minimal exposure to the Chinese supply chain and the demand of the Chinese market, thus capturing 22% of the global smartphone market share in terms of sales volumes.

Apple felt some impact on the supply side during the month, both in China in early February and outside of China in the second half of the month, which affected its sales performance.

However, Huawei, which has maximum exposure to China from both a supply and demand perspective, actually outperformed, selling more than 12 million smartphones during February, with just one drop. 1 percent in world market share.

