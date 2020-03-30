Sky F1 Vodcast: Jenson Button, Martin Brundle, Karun Chandhok chat F1

Last update: 03/30/20 10:37 pm
What better way to spend time at home than to talk about Formula 1?
So in the first Sky F1 Vodcast, Simon Lazenby teams up with Jenson Button, Martin Brundle and Karun Chandhok to do just that from their respective homes.
The quartet catches up on the latest news about the sport during its forced absence, which means moving forward and much more besides:
Click play in the free video above to hear about:
- The latest for F1 with all races canceled until June
- When could the season start and what are the implications?
- How F1 teams join the fight against the coronavirus
- Martin, Jenson and Karun choose their five best F1 drivers of all time
- And alone where Does JB keep his F1 championship winning trophy?
