Shaq explains his cameo & # 39; Tiger King & # 39 ;: & # 39; I had no idea that any of that was happening & # 39;

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal in the past made it clear that he really loves tigers. So it should come as no surprise that he made a cameo in Netflix's new hit series "Tiger King."

The former NBA star bought two rare white tiger cubs in 2005, and the cats (now grown) live on a farm in Florida, where a man known as "Tiger Dave,quot; takes care of them.

Shaq also reportedly sponsors two cubs and owns a "liger," a mixed breed between a lion and a tiger.

Shaq even used to say facts about tigers during interviews. In a 2001 article, he told the Los Angeles Times: "Tigers are not in Africa. Tigers are in Siberia and India."

Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," was the owner of the Great Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, which was home to several species of tigers, lions, and other exotic creatures. Maldonado claimed to be the most prolific tiger breeder in the United States. In 2019, he was convicted of 17 federal animal abuse charges and two counts of murder for hire. He is currently 22 years in federal prison.

In a 2016 interview with KXII News in Oklahoma, Exotic said O & # 39; Neal would visit the zoo for a few hours each time the former basketball player was in the Oklahoma area. He claimed to have met O & # 39; Neal eight years earlier.

O & # 39; Neal also appeared in a May 2014 episode of the online show Joe Exotic TV, a reality show that Maldonado presented with wildlife in his park. One scene shows Shaq holding a tiger and saying, "This is Shaq, here with my main man Joe, and Joe gave me this tiger."

Shaq has sponsored five tigers in the Maldonado park, paying their food and meal bills, according to Maldonado. "People like Shaq and the movie stars who help, that's the only way (the tigers) will stay on this planet," he said.

In an episode of Shaq's "The Big Podcast With Shaq,quot; last week, the NBA legend took a minute to clarify his relationship with Joe Exotic and the park.

"So we went in there, and it's a beautiful place, and the character that was there was Exotic Joe. We are there and I left some donations for the tiger food and all that," said O & # 39; Neal. photos with (the) tigers. We went back a couple of times.

"Then we go back another time and find out that he's involved with all things, and then I actually stopped going.

"I don't hurt tigers. I love tigers. I love white tigers. Do I make donations to these zoos to help these tigers? I do it all the time. Do I have tigers personally in my home? No. But I love the tigers. Listen, people are going to make their own opinions, but then again, he was just a visitor. I met this guy, not my friend. I don't know him. I never had business with him, and I had no idea that any of that was happening. "

It seems like Shaq's new nickname might have to be "The Big Cat Daddy,quot;.