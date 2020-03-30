Shahid made me feel comfortable: Mrunal Thakur works in Jersey

Mrunal Thakur made his Bollywood debut with Love Sonia. She went on to make Super 30 alongside Hrithik Roshan, Batla House alongside John Abraham, and even starred in Dharma Productions Ghost Stories. She will soon be seen in Jersey, opposite Shahid Kapoor. In a recent interview, he revealed that he was afraid to work with Shahid. Explaining his experience working with Shahid during Jersey, Mrunal shared: "I was so scared because during the first days of any project you take time to get into character … It was difficult and I guess it was showing on my face too. During that time Shahid made me feel comfortable. He said, "Okay, even I am struggling. These are the first days. Everything is fine. "He also said:" It will be easier, once we enter the character, we begin to live the journey and act. "

These words of encouragement and comfort helped pave the way for Mrunal. She added: "It is a lot of fun. He knows when it is masti time and when it is work time. He is so focused and talented. I am happy to share my screen space with him. I have Pankaj (Kapur) sir with me and Shahid from each other. They are fantastic artists. I learn a lot by sitting in front of the monitor and looking at them. " (Sic) %MINIFYHTML6311579c64f18e1059e3460eb9edc2df13% %MINIFYHTML6311579c64f18e1059e3460eb9edc2df14% It will be interesting to see this new pair in Jersey, which is the new official version of the Telugu movie with the same title.

