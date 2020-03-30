Selena Gomez Shares Her TV, Movie and Music Social Distancing Must-Haves

To consider Selena Gomez Your expert in social distancing.
On Sunday, the "Rare,quot; singer took to Instagram to share how she's been spending time practicing social estrangement with an epic list of her favorite movies, TV shows, songs, and books.
"These are some of the things that I have been seeing, hearing, and reading to stay positive and help pass the time," he wrote in his Stories. "I hope that helps!!"
For Selena, social estrangement has given her a lot of time to revisit some of her favorite movies. She included Jennifer's body, American hustle, Clueless, Sugar and spice, After the wedding, Zodiac, Choice Y Flirting with disaster on your movie list. As for the newer titles, she's also been watching Uncut Gems Y Invisible Man.
When it comes to television, she's been sleeping The morning show, Good girls The mind explained Y The servant. If she needs a good laugh, Selena also has Saturday night live runs back on its tail too.
And of course their music selection is just as amazing. For her social distancing soundtrack, the "Lose You To Love Me,quot; singer has been listening to "If The World Was Ending,quot; by JP Saxe and your friend Jillian Michaels, "You Say,quot; by Lauren Diagle, "The Box,quot; by Roddy Ricch and "The blessing,quot; by Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes Y Cult of elevation.
She also gave him her old love Weekend A shout. Another song she queued up is the singer's new song "Snowchild," which fans believe features a cameo by his girlfriend. Bella Hadid.
On the book side, Selena's personal library currently has Michelle Obamamotivational autobiography Becoming, Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, which features poignant personal accounts of the hidden lives of undocumented immigrants in the United States, and Laura Lynn Jackson& # 39; s Signs: the secret language of the universe, a collection of stories that speak of the infinite capabilities of the universe.
The Disney student also shared a list of her favorite podcasts. Among them are By the Way with Jay Shetty, Wait, wait … don't tell me from NPR, Oprahpodcast New Earth Y Sleepy by Eckhart Tolle.
In addition to posting her favorite materials to watch, read and listen to, Selena also launched the Instagram accounts that have kept her entertained. One of her favorites is @ selenagomez.doll, who documents the daily life of her Barbie doll alter ego. Also listed is the super satisfying cooking account @tinykitchentm, news correspondent Jessica Yellinpersonal account @ nostalgia.video for backlinks and SNL& # 39; s Chloe finemanPersonal account, which is made up of hilarious sketches.
After the coronavirus outbreak, Selena has been encouraging her fans to practice distance on social media. To reward those affected by the pandemic, he announced that the proceeds from his new Dance Again merchandise will benefit the MusiCares Relief Fund COVID-19.
Selena also opened her home to help raise an adorable puppy named Daisy. On March 24, she introduced her sweet new family member to the world on Instagram and shared that she urged her followers to do the same to "give animals a safe place."
