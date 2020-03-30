Selena Gomez Shares Her TV, Movie and Music Social Distancing Must-Haves

To consider Selena Gomez Your expert in social distancing.

On Sunday, the "Rare,quot; singer took to Instagram to share how she's been spending time practicing social estrangement with an epic list of her favorite movies, TV shows, songs, and books.

%MINIFYHTML6532d42147b238d1fd60776c6c7706ec13% %MINIFYHTML6532d42147b238d1fd60776c6c7706ec14%

"These are some of the things that I have been seeing, hearing, and reading to stay positive and help pass the time," he wrote in his Stories. "I hope that helps!!"

%MINIFYHTML6532d42147b238d1fd60776c6c7706ec15% %MINIFYHTML6532d42147b238d1fd60776c6c7706ec16%

For Selena, social estrangement has given her a lot of time to revisit some of her favorite movies. She included Jennifer's body, American hustle, Clueless, Sugar and spice, After the wedding, Zodiac, Choice Y Flirting with disaster on your movie list. As for the newer titles, she's also been watching Uncut Gems Y Invisible Man.

When it comes to television, she's been sleeping The morning show, Good girls The mind explained Y The servant. If she needs a good laugh, Selena also has Saturday night live runs back on its tail too.