Scientists Analyzing Immunity Tests – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Experts are now investigating coronavirus immunity tests.

The test would tell people if they have already had the coronavirus and if they have developed antibodies.

"Antibody testing will be perhaps our most important tool as we will eventually alleviate the blockage," said Andrew Noymer, professor of public health at UC Irvine.

Noymer said the flu-like illness people experienced in late winter may have actually been the new coronavirus.

Los Angeles County officials say the county has the ability to test, which could determine things like who can return to work and which companies can reopen.

"We're actually waiting for approval to do some community seroprevalence testing using an antibody test," said Los Angeles County Director of Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

The tests could also inform who needs to continue the social distancing and could reassure some health workers if they have developed immunity to the virus.

"If someone is negative, that means they are susceptible and that means that even if your neighbor can go back to work, that person should be very careful," Noymer said.

The ability to extensively offer antibody testing still appears to be weeks away, but progress has been made.

In Colorado, a county is evaluating 8,000 of its residents, and a company in San Diego has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration and is working to make its tests widely available.