Saudi King Offers to Pay for Treatment of Coronavirus Patients | Saudi Arabia News

Saudi Arabia will finance treatment for anyone infected with the coronavirus in the country, the health minister said Monday, while the agriculture ministry took steps to increase supplies of wheat and livestock amid global fears of food shortages. .

The kingdom has recorded eight deaths among 1,453 infections, the highest among the six Persian Gulf states.

Health Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah said King Salman would cover treatment for citizens and residents diagnosed with the virus, and urged people with symptoms to get tested.

"We are all in the same boat," he said at a press conference, adding the Crown Prince. Mohammed bin Salman supervised the "night and day,quot; containment efforts.

The de facto kingdom ruler was last seen publicly at a cabinet meeting on March 3, days before arresting his uncle and three cousins ​​in a move that appears to be cementing his eventual path to the throne.

Supply chains

King Salman, his 84-year-old father, addressed the nation two weeks ago and chaired an extraordinary virtual summit of G20 leaders to advance a global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

G20 trade ministers will hold an emergency video conference on Monday to discuss cooperation in supply chains.

In a separate press conference, the agriculture ministry spokesman said Saudi Arabia will start importing at least 1.2 million more tons of wheat next month, which will increase the strategic reserves of approximately one million tons.

Abdullah Abalkhail said the kingdom also expanded the list of countries from which it can import livestock.

Saudi Arabia has taken drastic measures to contain the coronavirus, stopping international flights, closing most public places and imposing a partial curfew.

Movement restrictions have been tightened with entry and exit to Riyadh, Mecca, Medina and Jeddah being very tight.

MERS Lessons

The world's last major coronavirus outbreak, in 2012, began in Saudi Arabia, where a hesitant response allowed the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) to kill several hundred people and spread throughout the region.

This time, the kingdom was better prepared, public health officials say. Their experience with MERS meant that hospitals had already established separate classification units for respiratory diseases, with specialized ventilation to protect doctors from infection.

At least two hospitals also had driving tests and seven weeks before the first domestic case, authorities developed guidelines for treating the new virus.

"Their experience with MERS uniquely positioned them because they learned a lot from that," said Joanna Gaines of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA

"They know it is MERS season and they are ready for that. Preparation and processes … really reduce their exposure right away."

Acting fast

Kuwait also took drastic measures from the start to contain the new pandemic, stop air travel, impose curfews, and quarantine and test thousands of people.

Kuwait has recorded no deaths among 266 cases. The initial outbreaks in both countries were related to travel abroad.

The World Health Organization said that the Saudi Arabian "whole government,quot; approach had benefited from the MERS experience and the "unique experience,quot; in emergency preparedness in administering the Hajj pilgrimage, the largest annual gathering of Muslims of the world.

Kuwait also has experience in national health emergencies, from oil well fires following the 1990 Iraqi invasion to fears of a chemical and biological war during the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.

He took precautionary measures shortly after reporting his first case on February 24, a week before Saudi Arabia.

"Continued parliamentary pressure has made government institutions feel they must act," said Nada Al-Mutawa, a professor of administration at the Australian College of Kuwait.

Qatar death

Neighboring Qatar recorded its first death from the new coronavirus on Saturday, while its infections increased by 28 to 590, the health ministry said.

The United Arab Emirates recorded two deaths on Monday in Arab and Asian citizens, both in their 40s with pre-existing heart conditions, bringing the number of deaths to five among 611 infections. The country extended distance learning until the end of the academic year.

The Bahrain health ministry, which recorded four deaths and 500 cases, said a plane from evacuated citizens of Iran landed in Manama, without providing details.

Another plane landed in Kuwait with 70 of its citizens from Tehran, Kuwait said.