San Jose Safeway store employee tests positive for COVID-19; Store Remains Open – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – An employee of the Safeway store at 179 Branham Lane in San Jose tested positive for COVID-19, store officials said Monday.

The individual is currently receiving medical attention and has not worked at the store since March 24. The store has undergone multiple cycles of an "improved cleaning, disinfection and disinfection process,quot; since that date.

"First of all, our thoughts are with the partner who tested positive and we expect a full recovery," Safeway said in a statement.

The store remains open as Safeway continues "by following an improved cleaning and disinfection process in each department."

Cleaning and disinfection was performed in conjunction with external health experts.

Additional team members working at the store may need to be quarantined according to CDC guidelines due to possible exposure. These employees are eligible for quarantine payments of up to 14 days, Safeway officials said.