San Francisco's COVID-19 case count increases to 374, 6 deaths – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML17ef35e59bec8c28b93d630245f5754f11% %MINIFYHTML17ef35e59bec8c28b93d630245f5754f12%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco public health officials confirmed Monday that the city has now reported 374 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with six deaths related to the deadly virus.

"My heart goes out to the family members and friends of those we have lost in San Francisco," Mayor London Breed said during a press conference that updated the city's response to the coronavirus crisis. "This is a very deadly virus, as you are seeing it not only in San Francisco, but across the country, and the reason we have taken important steps has to do with saving lives and protecting public health."

Breed also told residents to prepare to stay home until May 1 amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML17ef35e59bec8c28b93d630245f5754f13% %MINIFYHTML17ef35e59bec8c28b93d630245f5754f14%

Breed said more details about the extension of the refuge order, along with other Bay Area counties, will be released Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTML17ef35e59bec8c28b93d630245f5754f15% %MINIFYHTML17ef35e59bec8c28b93d630245f5754f16%

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"I cannot reiterate how important it is for all of us to comply," he said. "It is so important that we continue to lift each other up and that we are there for each other as much as we can."

The number of confirmed cases in the city includes nine health care workers and two residents at Laguna Honda Hospital, a long-term care facility, all of whom are in stable condition, said the city's Director of Health, Dr Grant Colfax.

"We will continue to do everything possible to protect the residents and staff of Laguna Honda," said Colfax.

So far, the Department of Public Health has evaluated 158 employees and 54 residents at the hospital for COVID-19. Eighty-eight employee tests are underway.

Of the employees, two tested positive, while two residents also tested positive and another resident's results are pending. According to Colfax, thirty-five other employees were tested through their healthcare provider, resulting in seven additional cases of employees testing positive.

"We know that long-term care facilities have the highest risk of coronavirus outbreaks, therefore we expect the situation to worsen," he said.

Infectious disease epidemiologists and epidemiologists with experience in epidemics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and infection nurses from the California Department of Public Health visited the hospital campus on Monday.

Experts assess the situation and make recommendations for the ongoing management of an outbreak that is expected to increase. They will also help develop a possible outbreak prevention plan for long-term care facilities, Colfax said.

In addition, state public health nurses will also create expanded protocols on cleanliness, personal protective equipment, and staff safety.

Since the Laguna Honda outbreak, first reported last week, the city's Department of Public Health has restricted hospital visits, quarantined the campus, and is now requiring staff to wear isolation masks, health officials said .

In addition to the infectious disease experts who arrived Monday, the city has also asked the state and federal government for more than 100 additional employees, including infection control nurses and testing staff, and Mayor Breed is waiting for a response.