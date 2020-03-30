Salman Khan will take care of the financial needs of the 25,000 daily salaried workers in the industry

Salman Khan, affectionately known as Bollywood's Bhaijaan, knows how to captivate audiences with his on-screen character. But the megastar is also loved for her earthiness and off-screen generosity. The star has shown once again that her heart is in the right place. Salman will take care of the financial needs of 25,000 daily workers in the film industry due to the closure resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. He will reportedly transfer money to his accounts, through his NGO, the Being Human Foundation. Due to the ongoing blockade, several daily salaried workers were in danger. Salman decided to support them through this magnanimous gesture.

According to the president of the West Indies Federation of Film Employees, B N Tiwari, Salman Khan approached them to offer support. He said: "The Salman Human Being Foundation has come forward to help daily salaried workers. They called us three days ago. We have about 5 lakh workers of whom 25,000 are in need of financial help. The Being Human Foundation said they will take care of these workers on their own. They have asked for the account details of these 25,000 workers as they want to make sure the money gets to them directly. "

I take off my hat, Salman!

