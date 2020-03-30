Salman Khan and his family celebrate Ahil Sharma's 4th birthday

ZThe coronavirus blockade has stopped the entire world. All countries have been blocked to prevent further spread of the deadly virus. This has also affected Bollywood as all production work has been postponed until the situation is under control. Since the closure was imposed, Salman Khan has gone with his family to his farm in Panvel to isolate himself.

Earlier today, Atul Agnihotri visited Instagram and gave us a glimpse of Salman Khan's nephew Ahil Sharma's birthday celebrations. Along with sharing photos from the intimate birthday party, Atul wrote: "#HappyBirthday #Ahil # 4yrs ðÂŸÂ˜Â I wish you love laughter and happiness always @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma,quot; Take a look at the lovely pictures below.

Meanwhile, Salman recently announced that during the shutdown he will be financially supporting 25,000 surviving industry workers with daily wages.

