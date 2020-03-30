Sadio Mane: How the Contest Player of the Season Has Become Liverpool's Top Man | Football news

Sadio Mane is a favorite for the PFA Player of the Year award after his stellar performances for Liverpool this season.







Sadio Mane has been outstanding for Liverpool

There were 87 minutes on the clock at Villa Park when Sadio Mane shifted the ball onto his weaker foot, saw Andrew Robertson's run to the far post and raised a cross directly in his path.

The left back greeted him with an emphatic header, canceling Aston Villa's first game, and three minutes later, another moment of inspiration from Mane completed the change. This time, he scored the goal himself, deftly moving the corner of Trent Alexander-Arnold to provoke wild celebrations.

Liverpool now sits 25 points clear at the top of the table. His victory in the Premier League title became a formality long before he was delayed by the coronavirus outbreak. But the season could have turned out differently if it hadn't been for that return in the East Midlands in early November.

That day, Liverpool were headed for a deflated loss that would have reduced their lead to three points before the following weekend's clash with Manchester City. Instead, thanks to Mane's heroism, they entered that game up high, with their six-point mattress intact. Pep Guardiola's side was duly defeated 3-1. There would be no going back for them.

It was not the first time that Mane made the difference for Liverpool and it would not be the last. In the last two months of the season alone, there have been winning goals against Bournemouth, a brilliant end to the pass by Virgil van Dijk, West Ham, the effort of a close-range poacher, and Norwich, an impressive hit with his longest foot. weak after coming off the bench.

Those wins, along with the return at Villa Park in November, are just four examples of the 14 Premier League games Liverpool have won by a goal margin this season. It's a record that owes a lot to its defensive endurance (few sides are better at holding an advantage), but it owes even more to Mane's game-changing brilliance.

So far he has scored 14 Premier League goals, two fewer than teammate Mohamed Salah, but his goals tend to be more important. In fact, Liverpool earned 18 points over the course of the season, eight more than the Egyptians and two more than any other Premier League player.

Add his seven assists, only Alexander-Arnold has provided the most among Liverpool players this season, and Mane has had a direct hand in 32 percent of Liverpool's goals. It is an increase of 26% last season and 20% in the previous campaign. Mane, in other words, has become more important to Liverpool than ever.

For his opponents, it has become increasingly difficult to stop him.

Mane is more dangerous when flying down Liverpool's left flank, but he has the technical ability and intelligence to match his athletic prowess and can also score all kinds of goals. Since the beginning of last season, there are nine with his weakest foot and eight with his head. Mane is only 5 feet 7 inches, but he's excellent in the air and has that rare ability to be in the right place at the right time.

His integrity extends to his work off the ball as well. When he's not hurting opponents in the last third, he's feverishly pressuring defenders and crawling to protect his entire back. This season, he ranks among the top six strikers in the Premier League in both tackles and ball recoveries.

His courage to the team has been evident to everyone in Liverpool: "From his first day he was an incredibly important player," Klopp said in December, but perhaps only in the last 18 months has he usurped Salah as his main player. man and received the widest recognition he deserves.

Atlético de Madrid certainly did their best to get him out of his game in the first leg of their last Champions League game at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium last month, reaching such a point that Klopp was forced to take him. off at half time. "He was attacked," the Liverpool boss said later.

Sadio has been outstanding for a long period of time now. He is a fantastic person off the field, dedicating his life to soccer. Jurgen Klopp on Sadio Mane

Diego Simeone knew he could stop Liverpool by stopping Mane and his influence is not lost on Klopp either. In December, after the 27-year-old finished fourth in the Ballon d'Or vote, he described him as a future winner. "If you stay healthy, you will have an incredible career ahead and you can scale that table," he said.

Lionel Messi, last year's winner, feels the same. "It's a shame to see Mane finish fourth," he said after picking up the award. "I chose him because he is a player I like. Mane had a great year and it was exceptional for the Liverpool team. So I chose him."

Compliments aren't much bigger than that: "This is like being crowned by the king," Klopp said at the time, but Mane is getting used to flattery now. He is the winner of the Liverpool match, a world-class talent who has reached new heights for a team on the brink of history.

Jamie Redknapp's verdict: "It's an absolute machine,quot;

"When they signed him from Southampton there were some raised eyebrows, but he has been amazing," says Redknapp. Sky Sports. "It is made of granite. It is as strong, it is brilliant in midair, it attacks the rear post like anyone and can finish off any foot."

"He is a phenomenal player, excellent to play from that side, where he will put the ball in the leader and Roberto Firmino will prepare him. He is an absolute machine in every game. He gets hard goals, great goals, he doesn't care, and that's what distinguishes it. "