Rumer reveals the story behind the collaboration with Hugh Prestwood for the new album

Speaking of & # 39; Nashville Tears & # 39 ;, the singer of & # 39; Slow & # 39; Describes it as an album of songs from the Nashville songwriting community that & # 39; didn't get the attention they deserved & # 39 ;.

Acclaimed British singer Rumer has recorded a new album full of tracks written by Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Hugh Prestwood.

Nashville Tears presents Rumer's version of songs like "The Song Remembers When", which was a hit for Trisha Yearwoodand "Hard Times for Lovers", previously recorded by Judy Collins.

The singer admits that she had never heard of Prestwood before starting work on an album inspired by Nashville's "lost gems" after becoming a mother.

"When I had a baby in 2017, I lived in rural Arkansas, and I hadn't thought about how isolating that would be once the baby was born …," he writes on his website. "As the months went by, I couldn't imagine rewriting a song. I was wondering if I could ever write an album.

"Almost no one in the music world called me during that time. It was a lonely moment. I felt far away at sea as if I had strayed too far and did not know how to return. But one person kept calling me." His name was Fred Mollin … a funny Canadian producer … He called me every week, he wanted to do something with me, an album project with me. I kept putting it off because I had a little baby and I was just totally lost and couldn't find a way to get back to music. "

Finally, he suggested an album of songs from the Nashville songwriting community that "didn't get the attention they deserved."

Mollin loved the idea and ran an ad in the industry publication Music Row, saying, "Is your song the saddest song in Nashville? Is your song the song that got away?"

"We had hundreds, maybe thousands of performances," writes Rumer. "I listened and listened, but I didn't feel like we were finding what we were looking for.

"Then Fred sends me a song from his collection. An Oklahoma Stray demo of Hugh Prestwood. I had never heard of Hugh Prestwood, but his song blew my mind. Then we heard more of his demos and cuts. I couldn't. Heard of this great songwriter. He was excited – it was like finding gold. The quality of his writing surpassed any other writer we had heard in Nashville. He knew we had to make a Hugh Prestwood album at the time. Songs and create a beautiful collection for all to hear. "

Nashville Tears falls on April 24.