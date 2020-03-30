Roswell, NM Amber Midthunder at Rosa's Drop

Rosa returned from death, and also all her problems.
At the end of season one of Roswell, New MexicoRose (Amber Midthunder) came back to life after it was discovered to be preserved in an underground alien capsule. Unfortunately, Max Evans (Nathan Dean Parsons) He had to sacrifice himself to save her, and now Rosa not only has to live with that guilt, but also has Max contacting her from what may or may not be purgatory, asking her to prevent Liz from saving him. Also, she can only hang out at Max's house, hidden from the rest of the world doing her own social distancing.
That's a lot to deal with, and the last time we saw the end of last week's episode, Rosa was drinking again in an effort to calm all those thoughts and visits from Max, who is pretty much the last person she would like. . be hearing from
"It puts her in such a horrible situation, you know, because she hates Max, like in high school. She hated him," Midthunder reminds us. "She said, you're not worth anything, don't talk to my sister. Liz, don't waste your time, keep going … So, the fact that she doesn't like it is one thing. But no, he's asking her to lie to him the only person she has. You know, I think for her, there is a kind of total disregard for, like you're going through your thing but, hi, you did this to me, and I didn't ask for that. "
Not only does he ask Rosa to lie to Liz, but he asks her to break Liz's heart.
"He's super rude," says Midthunder. "Very rude of him."
Rosa also cannot speak to anyone other than Liz and has to remain hidden from her father and from the entire city, who still believes she was drunk driving and killed her friends, and is also dealing with this leap in wild time. For her, the accident was practically yesterday, but for everyone else, it was 10 years ago.
"So there is a feeling that she already felt like she was the stranger in any situation and wasting 10 years of life for everyone else, regardless of their relationship, regardless of how they feel about each other, they have all been through these 10 years together. So I think that pushes her further, you know, and isolates her.
"That is the most difficult thing, at this moment, we are all like in this time of isolation, but we are all experiencing it together. She is the only one who has to do it," he says. "(Showrunner Carina Adly MacKenzie) and I talk a lot about how he feels like a ghost. And he does. You know, I think the more they push you too? What comfort do you have if you can't? Even contact your person? I think that's also what pushes her further into her addiction. "
Rosa is not yet at her breaking point, which means things will get darker for her.
"It's difficult because you pray that anyone who struggles with this hits their bottom sooner rather than later because that's the only thing that will lift them up again. Obviously he didn't shake the addiction with his body alone." It's also about their minds and personal well-being, but what I think all Ortechos share is that they are resilient. But it's definitely going to get a little worse before it gets better. "
Midthunder has been especially dedicated to portraying Rosa's addiction accurately and comprehensively as she has seen it affect people first hand and studied the subject in depth before filming begins, and hopes that an accurate representation can help create awareness.
"I've seen (addiction) touch a lot of people in my life, and you know, I'm a Native American. My reservation is in Montana, and alcoholism is a real thing. It's a problem, and I worry a lot about it." she. "And I care that native and non-native people, and especially this audience, see the truth, because I think there are a lot of things that glorify and do great things that really aren't great. And they are attractive for a second. And it can turn out attractive for a second to the people you're with, or even the way it feels, but it's not attractive. It's not. It's really destructive. It's really horrible. And I really feel like people understand that, because the crisis of opioids is very big right now, and it's just getting bigger and growing. There must be something good, and I think the best way to get it is through information. So I'm passionate about informing people. I feel like how much the more you are informed, the more you will be able to make your choices and know what you are really doing or what you are really getting into. "
Roswell, New Mexico airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. at The CW.
%MINIFYHTML7f51b514168c24dbbc4a819b34e324ea13%