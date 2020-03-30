Roswell, NM Amber Midthunder at Rosa's Drop

"It puts her in such a horrible situation, you know, because she hates Max, like in high school. She hated him," Midthunder reminds us. "She said, you're not worth anything, don't talk to my sister. Liz, don't waste your time, keep going … So, the fact that she doesn't like it is one thing. But no, he's asking her to lie to him the only person she has. You know, I think for her, there is a kind of total disregard for, like you're going through your thing but, hi, you did this to me, and I didn't ask for that. "

Not only does he ask Rosa to lie to Liz, but he asks her to break Liz's heart.

"He's super rude," says Midthunder. "Very rude of him."

Rosa also cannot speak to anyone other than Liz and has to remain hidden from her father and from the entire city, who still believes she was drunk driving and killed her friends, and is also dealing with this leap in wild time. For her, the accident was practically yesterday, but for everyone else, it was 10 years ago.