Roseville Nursing Center to Close After COVID-19 Positive Patient Testing – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – At least one patient at the Advantage Living Nursing Center in Roseville has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement from the facility's website, several other patients have symptoms similar to COVID-19.

All those patients are in an isolation unit.

Roseville Mayor Robert Taylor says city officials have been in contact with the health department.

