Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh at Risk for COVID-19 Infection | Coronavirus pandemic news

Activists warn that conditions in crowded camps in southeast Bangladesh are leaving one million Rohingya refugees at risk of contracting the new coronavirus.

The closure of the Internet in and around the camps is making the situation even more dangerous.

Reports from Al Jazeera Mohammed Jamjoom.