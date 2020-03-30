Roger Penske Talks About Postponing Indianapolis 500 – Up News Info Detroit

Roger Penske, 83, considered high risk for the coronavirus as a 2017 kidney transplant recipient, still makes the daily three-minute commute to his Bloomfield Hills, Michigan office.

%MINIFYHTML34016a58a1d52cce88c33a5ab73579e111% %MINIFYHTML34016a58a1d52cce88c33a5ab73579e112%

He works 12 or more hours a day from his conference room at Penske Corp., which has a team of skeletons that practices social distancing. Penske has 60,000 employees worldwide in an organization that is constantly changing due to the COVID-19 crisis.

That would be enough for the leader of any corporation, but this pandemic is spoiling his debut as owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series. His sword and cloak purchase came in six weeks last year, the sale was completed in January, and the most important thing for Penske since he took over was preparing for his first opportunity to present "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

The Indianapolis 500 will not run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946 after Penske postponed one of America's crown jewel sporting events on Thursday until August 23. "I took the path that gave us the longest distance, five months," he said. "If this doesn't end in five months, we have bigger problems."

It's a rotten way to usher in a new era at both Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar, the small series that can and wants but can't reach the next level. But now he has Penske, the American industrialist who turned his racing hobby into a powerful empire. He agreed last fall to become the fourth owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway national landmark in a deal with the Hulman-George family, which had controlled American open-wheel racing since Tony Hulman bought the ramshackle track on the corner of 16th Street and Georgetown Avenue in 1945 at the end of World War II.

Indy was Penske's personal playground long before Tony George offered him the opportunity to bid on a property that everyone thought was impossible to get out of the Hulman-George group. His Team Penske drivers have won the Indy 500 a record 18 times, and speedway suites and hospitality areas for decades have been the backdrop for Penske to celebrate its partners and employees.

El Capitan was the perfect man to give the circuit a good cleaning and take the Indy 500 to an even greater prestige in the sports scene. And the IndyCar series got the right guy to help boost its relevance. Then came the pandemic, which first put the start of the season on hold and has now delayed the iconic 500.

"It's a shame Roger has to go through this in his first year of owning Indianapolis Motor Speedway," said four-time 500 A.J. Foyt, also team owner, "but you couldn't have a better man in charge."

In an extensive interview with The Associated Press, Penske insisted that his commitment remains firm on the circuit and the IndyCar Series as the world waits for the pandemic to end.

“This was a commitment that we made not for a year; it's a lifetime commitment for our family and the company and all of our people, "Penske said." The disappointment is certainly there. But you know, I've seen it as an opportunity to show people that we're still committed to the sport. We want to bring the team together, let them know that we are supporting them. ”

Penske had her heart set on opening the freeway doors in May to a gleaming property that she aims to make as pristine and revered as Augusta National. He's gone to great lengths to pump the Indy 500, from pouring an additional $ 2 million into the bag to take it to a record $ 15 million, to updating decrepit toilets and adding hand dryers, which he quit on Memorial Day weekend. and Indianapolis' celebration of the national holiday was not easy.

So why not wait a little longer and see if the country opens up, in case the race that draws crowds of over 300,000 can occur?

"You have to make a decision, you just have to, with the number of people involved," Penske said. "If we wait all the way until May to make these decisions, and you make a last-minute decision, now you don't have a television partner because you don't know what the Olympics are doing." Then the Olympics opened, so I said, "Look, I want those dates."

Among other issues that Penske addressed:

– Helping teams

Penske noted that North Carolina, where probably 99% of NASCAR teams are located, like its entire Team Penske operation, is in a closed state, so no cars will be built. He's put a team of Penske officials in charge of exploring the laws in each state to build a clearinghouse so teams of any series can determine what, if anything, is eligible for the response bill $ 2 trillion coronavirus.

He also said that full-time IndyCar teams would be paid as scheduled from the series' bonus programs.

"We have committed the first three commitments through their leader's circle to pay them. We are doing everything we can to help them," Penske said.

– Teaming up with NASCAR

IndyCar hoped to open its season with the road race in Indianapolis on May 9, but that event carried over to July 4, just hours after NASCAR's debut with the Xfinity Series on the same circuit. It will be an unprecedented double title if it goes as planned, and the idea of ​​the two series merging into one weekend seemed like a dream until the Penske announcement.

Although NASCAR is expected to renew its agenda in 2021, Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles, in that role for the Hulman-George family, seemed halfhearted as he shared a weekend with serial cars. It is now slated to happen with Penske dealing directly with NASCAR President Steve Phelps and executive Steve O’Donnell. It saved the road course race from becoming a mundane IndyCar event and instead created what could be the first of its kind, as the Cup Series is slated to run the oval the next day.

"Everyone had their fingerprints on it one or another time," said Penske. "Ben Kennedy came and looked at the track himself to see the track before we could put Xfinity on it. Then with the coronavirus, when it looked like (May 9) she was going to be in trouble, we talked about whether there was a capacity for us to run the IndyCar race with The Brickyard. And that was the discussion with Steve Phelps and then the work with O & # 39; Donnell and General Motors. We look forward to doing something really special. "

A loss to the IndyCar Grand Prix is ​​that Australian V8 SuperCars champion Scott McLaughlin will no longer make his IndyCar debut at that event, Penske said, due to the hectic schedule and lack of practice time.

– Rest of the IndyCar schedule:

For now, IndyCar is slated to start the season with a double title at Belle Isle in Detroit, the only race Penske promotes, in late May. It can be adjusted if necessary, Penske said, because Belle Isle could operate later in the year. He also said he hopes a return can be reached with St. Petersburg, Florida, which built the street course to host the season opener on March 15 until the race was suspended 48 hours before the green flag.

"In late October, there are open dates there," said Penske. "And, you know, we'll see how we got to the end of the other end. But I think the only thing is the most important race we have is at least 150 days old, and, you know, running is the priority."

– His humor:

Penske continues to work alongside "a very small group,quot; that accesses his conference room, and "we are practicing social distance, and we are cleaning every time someone enters or leaves."

Its transport operations have been suspended in Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, and its racing teams are currently unable to work.

"We have a commitment to 60,000 people worldwide," he said.

Penske said he will tune into iRacing for the first time on Saturday when IndyCar drivers and seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will host a virtual race to give content to fans. He said he has not been exposed to electronic sports, noting that his grandchildren play hockey and lacrosse.

As for the notion that Penske will ensure that the IndyCar and Indy 500 overcome the coronavirus, he has heard the praise of fellow team owners on his conference calls and appreciates their faith.

“It was a great relief to achieve something purposeful with the 500, not just for me but for the community and the industry. It had to be blocked, ”said Penske. "Within this small group, the team owners, I have built credibility with them on and off the track. And that means more to me than the next ticket. I have to use all the tools I have, all the people with the that we have contacts to help our teams make the series the best that we can. It will be great once we hit the track. "

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.