Robbery at the Vallejo Office Max store; Suspicious Suspect – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info SF) – A man is wanted after a robbery at a Vallejo Office Max store in an incident captured with the store's surveillance camera.

The incident occurred at the Office Max store at 117 Plaza Dr. in Vallejo on March 22. On Monday, Vallejo police released footage of the robbery, as well as a photo of the suspect, identified as James Short de Vallejo, 28.

The store's security camera showed the suspect throwing a stone out the front window and then kicking the window of the closed business. The suspect enters the store, steals a laptop, and runs away.

Police said that same afternoon, officers were called to a nearby retail store where Short was causing disturbances, police said. Short left the store before officers arrived, police said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Short, who has prior convictions for car theft, passing a fake check and drug possession.

Vallejo urged anyone with information about the case to contact the department.