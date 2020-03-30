Rita Ora suffers from embarrassing head injury during live exercise tutorial amidst COVID-19 crash

Instagram

Taking Instagram Live to share a fitness routine with fans, singer & # 39; Let You Love Me & # 39; He accidentally bangs his head against the window glass after misjudging how low they were when he started to squat.

Rita prays He had an embarrassing accident when he hit his head on a window pane during a live exercise tutorial.

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram Live to share a fitness routine with fans as she isolated herself at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but things didn't go as planned when the star miscalculated how low her crystals and when she started her squat game.

When the "Poison" star jumped, his head hit the top panel and his head ached as he cried, "Oh, why am I so stupid? I'm losing my mind, I'm literally losing my mind. This is crazy. I hit my head against the window. "

During the broadcast, Rita's friend and ex "Factor X co-judge, Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, could not help but laugh at his efforts, tweeting, "really crying with laughter at this @RitaOra, the gift he keeps on giving."

Nick Grimshaw laughs at Rita Ora's exercise accident.

Before embarking on the exercise routine, the singer spent time discussing her new music video for Sam smithopen melody, "How to be alone", which is now available.

