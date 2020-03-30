Rihanna talks about new music and becoming a mom

When it comes to Rihanna, fans have music in their brains, and so does she.
More than four years have passed since the multiphenate was launched Anti, his eighth and latest studio album. Since then, the star has been working hard with her on many other businesses, including her beauty brand and as director of Fenty Mason.
However, that hasn't stopped his devoted fans, collectively known as The Navy, from passionately clamoring for new songs all these years. Now right after a new track with PartyNextDoorIt seems that the answer to the fans' wishes is more imminent than ever.
"I can't say when I'm going to fall," said the megawatt star. British Vogue as the May 2020 theme covers the girl. "But I'm working very aggressively on music."
As for the style of her eventual tracks, the 9-time Grammy winner will not be included in a category.
"I don't want my albums to feel like themes," he told the magazine. "There are no rules. There is no format. There is only good music, and if I feel it, I am turning it off."
As for the reggae album he confirmed he was working on, don't worry: "Oh no, that's happening," Rihanna repeated. British Vogue. But, it seems that this is not the only style at stake. "I feel like I have no limits. I did everything, I did every success, I tried every genre, now I'm open, I can do whatever I want." "
While the 32-year-old is focused on everything career related right now, Rihanna explained to the magazine: "I am working like this now so I don't have to in the future."
As she confirmed to British VogueThis future includes children ("three or four of them,quot; by the time they are 42 years old) and with or without a partner.
"I feel like society makes me want to say, 'Oh, you were wrong …' They diminish you as a mother if there is no father in your children's lives," she told the magazine. "But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can truly raise a child, is love."
Read the full feature in the May issue of British Vogue, available via free digital download and at newsstands on April 3.
