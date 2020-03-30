Rihanna talks about new music and becoming a mom

When it comes to Rihanna, fans have music in their brains, and so does she.

More than four years have passed since the multiphenate was launched Anti, his eighth and latest studio album. Since then, the star has been working hard with her on many other businesses, including her beauty brand and as director of Fenty Mason.

However, that hasn't stopped his devoted fans, collectively known as The Navy, from passionately clamoring for new songs all these years. Now right after a new track with PartyNextDoorIt seems that the answer to the fans' wishes is more imminent than ever.

"I can't say when I'm going to fall," said the megawatt star. British Vogue as the May 2020 theme covers the girl. "But I'm working very aggressively on music."

As for the style of her eventual tracks, the 9-time Grammy winner will not be included in a category.